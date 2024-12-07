Tehran, Moscow discuss multilateral cooperation in high-ranking meeting

TEHRAN – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to tackling regional and global issues through cooperation during talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers Andrey Rudenko and Sergei Ryabkov in Moscow.

During these discussions, emphasis was placed on the significance of ongoing international consultations and the advancement of multilateralism.

The conversations spanned various subjects, such as bilateral relations, regional and global developments, and collaboration within the BRICS framework.

Takht-Ravanchi took to X on Friday to describe the discussions as "constructive and fruitful," emphasizing potential negotiations on nuclear issues and sanctions termination.

He expressed Iran's determination to continue consultations with its partners to address regional and global challenges.

The two sides emphasized the need for continued dialogue on legal and customs incentives to facilitate trade, strengthen economic ties, and advance a comprehensive cooperation agreement.

Initiatives like the North-South Corridor and the 3+3 consultative mechanism for the Caucasus region were highlighted as key areas of focus.

Another part of the discussions involved exchanging views on enhancing international peace and security, especially in the face of pressures from states engaging in unilateral actions that violate international law, human rights, and humanitarian principles.

Additionally, the senior Iranian diplomat discussed the country's relations with North and South American countries, cooperation with BRICS nations, and broader international security matters.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to transparency in its nuclear activities, Takht-Ravanchi reiterated Iran's dedication to its international obligations and its support for a constructive approach to global affairs.