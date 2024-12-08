Tehran theater hosts "Three Primary Colors” play, featuring children with special needs

TEHRAN- The play "Three Primary Colors," directed by Iranian stage director Roshanak Bostanchi, will be staged at Shahrzad Theater Complex in Tehran for three days starting December 11.

The play will be performed by a group of children with autism and epidermolysis bullosa (EB), IRNA reported on Monday.

Bostanchi, who leads the production, is not only a director but also a child and adolescent psychologist and art therapist. She employs psychodrama techniques to engage children with special needs, allowing them to express themselves through the performing arts.

Written by Saeed Salemi, "Three Primary Colors" features an interactive script that resonates with the experiences and dreams of these children, each of whom brings a piece of their genuine aspirations to life on stage.

Masoud Torabi, the play's director advisor, shared, "In this process, children develop skills like patience and empathy, while their mental well-being is enhanced, particularly in areas such as self-esteem and confidence."

"Three Primary Colors" is a musical production that features the Zhina Gorgani, an autistic child, playing the piano, while the santur is performed by Abolfazl Mahmoudipour, a child with EB.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and epidermolysis bullosa (EB) are distinct conditions that can significantly impact individuals and their families.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by challenges with social communication, repetitive behaviors, and varying degrees of cognitive function.

On the other hand, epidermolysis bullosa is a rare genetic disorder that results in fragile skin that blisters easily, often leading to painful wounds and requiring ongoing care.

While ASD primarily affects behavioral and developmental aspects, EB presents significant physical challenges. Both conditions highlight the importance of inclusivity and understanding, as individuals with autism and EB often require tailored support and accommodations to thrive in society.

SAB/