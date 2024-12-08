Resistance key to progress: Hojatoleslam Qomi

TEHRAN – During a mourning ceremony for Hazrat Fatemeh (SA) at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, head of the Islamic Development Organization, declared that resilience is the hallmark of success.

"Successful people are those who remain steadfast and refuse to let obstacles deter them from reaching their peaks," he stated on Friday.

Qomi emphasized that resistance is crucial when pursuing ambitious goals.

"If you aim for a peak, you should not be discouraged by the first obstacle; instead, you must strive to overcome it and continue your journey towards the summit," he elaborated.

Drawing a parallel to a regular journey, he noted, "Problems may arise on the road, but instead of abandoning the path, one should solve the issue and continue onward."

He reiterated that truly successful individuals are those who stand firm and resist.

"They do not give up in the face of obstacles and do not abandon their goals," he affirmed.

Qomi concluded by highlighting that "successful individuals, martyrs, and saints of God exemplify this spirit. Anyone who practices resistance is also on the path to progress."