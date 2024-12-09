South African president: Israel’s barbaric war on Gaza people must end

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said Israel's “barbaric war” against the people of Gaza must end.

“As nations, we know too well the pain of having our lands colonized and our people oppressed. South Africa and Algeria stand firm in our support for the Palestinian people’s quest for self-determination,” Ramaphosa said while addressing Algeria's parliament during a working visit, according to a transcript released by the government and seen by Anadolu over the weekend.

He said, “The killing of women, children, and non-combatants; the bombardment of homes, schools, and hospitals; and the denial of humanitarian aid is a stain on the conscience of the world,” he said, adding, “We cannot turn a blind eye to this injustice.”

South Africa filed a genocide case against Israel at The Hague-based tribunal in late 2023, accusing Israel, which has relentlessly bombed Gaza since October of last year, of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Several countries, including Turkey, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya, and Colombia, have joined the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which began public hearings in January.

Ramaphosa said it is the world's responsibility to put an end to this genocide.

“Israel must be held accountable for its crimes against the people of Gaza,” he remarked.