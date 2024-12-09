TCCIMA’s Anti-Corruption Committee collaborates with ISO

TEHRAN – The Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Anti-Corruption Committee, representing the private sector, has begun collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), a senior official said on Monday.

Speaking at the 10th Anti-Corruption Conference, which focused on promoting integrity culture and governance standards, Hassan Forouzan-Fard, head of the Organizational Governance Commission at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, said the committee has developed governance standards for combating corruption.

“The anti-corruption agenda has been a priority since the eighth term of the Tehran Chamber in 2014, when the issue was first pursued within a working group,” Forouzan-Fard noted. “In the ninth and tenth terms, a dedicated committee and commission were established to proactively address corruption-related issues, and the initiative continues today.”

The 10th conference coincided with International Anti-Corruption Day, observed globally to highlight anti-corruption efforts and promote preventive measures.

Forouzan-Fard emphasized the role of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce as the private sector’s representative in tackling corruption. “We are committed to addressing corruption and pursuing this matter rigorously,” he added.

Referring to the International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) held in Lithuania, Forouzan-Fard highlighted its central theme: “Integrity in Business.” He explained that this year’s Tehran conference adopted the same slogan, underscoring the importance of principled behavior through implementing governance standards in business operations.

“The conference will also include two specialized panels,” he said. “The first panel will focus on integrity in business, while the second will address governance-related standards.”

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce continues to promote transparency and integrity as part of broader efforts to align with international governance practices.

EF/