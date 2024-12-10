Cinéma Vérité kicks off in Tehran with commitment to reality 

TEHRAN- The 18th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinéma Vérité, was inaugurated at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by a number of cultural officials, veteran documentarians, and artists, ISNA reported on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the secretary of the festival Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam paid homage to the innocent lives lost in Gaza, stating: “This year’s festival begins with a film about these people.”

“I am delighted to be among you, the lovers of Iranian documentary cinema, after months of tireless effort, as we prepare for a festival that will unveil a world of beauty, courage, and surprise before your eyes,” he continued.

“I must first pay tribute to the women, men, and children of Gaza, a resilient and oppressed people who have faced relentless attacks from the occupying forces for over a year now. In this ceremony, dedicated to truth and in celebration of reality, I honor the children whose images will remain etched in our memory.”

“The Cinéma Vérité Festival, a constant observer and recorder, now finds itself in a complex position; the world today is embroiled in chaos and disorder, making the role of the documentarian perhaps more critical than ever,” he noted.

He further emphasized: “In recent years, the festival has always showcased socially demanding and daring works. We have never pursued neutral documentary cinema. We have endeavored to celebrate young filmmakers who create works inspired by the experiences and efforts of successful documentarians of prior generations. Cinéma Vérité has never been neutral; thus, we strive to acknowledge young filmmakers who are experimenting and creating.”

He added: “This year’s national section is also devoid of conservatism; the current generation is transparent and explicit. Documentary cinema must embody clarity and transparency.”

He also underscored the trust placed in young filmmakers, stating: “The outcome of this trust has led to the inclusion of numerous films addressing crises such as separation, addiction, and generational divides in this festival—films that sincerely strive to shed light on our world.”

“We celebrate the 18th edition of the festival with gratitude towards documentary filmmakers who have kept the light of cinema alive. Without their vibrant presence, Iranian documentary cinema cannot shine.”



Following his speech, the audience watched separate messages sent to the festival from American film critic and theorist Bill Nichols, Austrian composer and sound engineer Eric Spitzer-Marlyn, and Swiss-Iraqi filmmaker and producer Samir Jamal al-Din.

Moreover, veteran Iranian documentarian Hossein Torabi was honored for his lifetime achievements.

In brief remarks, he expressed: “Cinema, like other sciences, was born in a laboratory. However, had there not been a person who died of hunger in a small room, perhaps narrative cinema would not exist. I wish cinema had remained what it was in that laboratory, especially given the differing opinions regarding narrative cinema and television exist.”

The ceremony concluded with the screening of the festival's inaugural film, “A State of Passion”, co-directed by Lebanese documentarians Carol Mansour and Muna Khalidi.

Produced in collaboration with Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), the film is a feature-length documentary capturing the harrowing experiences of British-Palestinian reconstructive surgeon Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah during the brutal realities of genocide in Gaza. The film serves as an intimate portrait of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment amidst one of the world's most protracted humanitarian crises.

The 18th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, will be running until December 15.

The Documentary & Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is the organizer of the event. The festival tries to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

This year’s edition of the festival have several sections including the national competition, the international competition, the Martyr Avini Award, “Gaza, Palestine, Resistance,” commemoration ceremonies, and other programs on the sideline.

SAB/