Regulator sanctions media for ‘inaccurate’ reports on students association

LONDON - Islamic Students Associations of Britain is proud to inform its respected members that the UK press regulator IPSO chaired by Lord Edward Faulks (a member of the British House of Lords) sanctioned The Times newspaper for publishing "significantly inaccurate information" about Islamic Students Associations of Britain and for breaching regulations.

The Times published numerous false allegations. In one of its articles it falsely claimed that ISAB was involved with an event that allegedly took place in 2020 in London containing anti-Semitic chants.

Following formal complaints, The Times offered resolutions to ISAB to atone for publishing falsehoods, which ISAB categorically rejected. Accordingly, IPSO reviewed the matter along with over 449 pages of documents. The investigation concluded that ISAB had no involvement with the alleged event and that these claims were baseless. Ultimately The Times was sanctioned for breaching regulations.

This is not the first time that The Times has strenuously attempted to tarnish the image of Muslim students by publishing fabrications. The newspaper had falsely accused Mr. Ataee, a former secretary of Islamic Students Associations of Britain, of personally having meetings with Ezzatollah Zarghami, a former IRGC general. The Times later on sent him an apology and published a complete retraction stating: "We wrongly said that Mohammad Hussain Ataee, a former official with the Islamic Students Associations of Britain, talked with Ezzatollah Zarghami, a general in Iran’s revolutionary guard. No such meeting took place."

The Independent also published similar false allegations about ISAB. Similar to The Times, it falsely claimed that ISAB was involved with an event that took place in 2020 in London allegedly containing anti-Semitic chants. Following complaints, The Independent retracted false allegations about ISAB.

It's worth noting that many newspapers share sources and stories and most of these false allegations appear to have come from The JC and their affiliates. The JC has been described by award winning experts in journalism as "coarse and aggressive" and a "disservice" to the Jewish community.

The JC has recently faced criticism due to the publication of fabricated stories full of contradictions and lies described as many newspapers as 'The JC Scandal'. Interestingly, even the author of one of The Times articles written against ISAB (which cites the JC as its primary source) has recently criticized the JC and distanced himself from it. He publicly criticized the JC leadership stating "how is it that British Jews don't know who owns 'their' paper" and that "the increasingly destructive editorship of the JC is no longer tenable." He also called for an end to the JC's secret ownership by announcing "its ownership must be revealed - and hopefully replaced too." Those who previously believed The JC and its affiliates' propaganda are now distancing themselves from that newspaper and retracting their articles which shows a serious decline in its credibility.

This victory is a beacon of light demonstrating our students’ fluency and complete adherence to the law, even when those attacking ISAB show a complete lack of respect for the truth and often the rule of law. It also is a testament to the professionalism of students by taking a proactive approach rather than a reactive approach to smear campaigns, Islamophobia and those that wish to divide our society.

Islamic Students Associations of Britain will always defend the rights and credibility of its students and will not be silent against any injustice. We applaud all students to consider this success as a symbol of their impact on society through collective strength. This outcome yet again represents ISAB’s commitment in defending and supporting students.

