Iranian, Pakistani FMs discuss Syria and bilateral relations

TEHRAN – In a telephone conversation, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, engaged in an in-depth discussion on regional and international issues, with a particular focus on the evolving situation in Syria.

During the call, the two diplomats shared their perspectives on the ongoing developments in Syria, emphasizing the importance of stability and peace in the region. Both ministers acknowledged the complex dynamics at play and explored avenues for potential collaboration to address the challenges facing the war-torn country.

The conversation also provided an opportunity to evaluate the current state of Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations. The ministers reviewed key aspects of cooperation between the two neighboring countries and discussed ways to strengthen ties in various sectors, including trade, security, and cultural exchanges.

Highlighting the historical and strategic importance of Iran-Pakistan relations, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fostering deeper collaboration. They emphasized the need for continued dialogue and cooperation to address shared concerns and promote mutual interests in the region.