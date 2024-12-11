China seeks to boost trade ties in Iran’s Hormozgan

TEHRAN - A meeting between Hormozgan economic operators and Cong Peiwu, China’s Ambassador to Iran, was held to explore opportunities for economic, cultural, and trade cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohammadreza Safa, head of the Hormozgan Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the province’s investment potential in maritime and mining industries, saying: “We hope the challenges facing Hormozgan’s economic operators will be resolved. Our request is to facilitate visa issuance for business and tourism professionals to streamline processes.”

He emphasized the Chamber’s readiness to send trade delegations to China and welcome Chinese investors to Hormozgan.

China's Ambassador Cong Peiwu underscored the province's strategic significance for trade relations, calling Hormozgan “one of the best regions” to expand economic and investment partnerships.

“China’s economic growth, which has secured the second global ranking in recent years, benefits not only China but also other nations, including Iran,” Cong stated.

He noted that diplomatic ties, strengthened since 1971, reached a milestone with the 25-year cooperation agreement signed in 2016.

Focus on agriculture, seafood exports, and cultural collaboration

Cong highlighted the agricultural and food sectors as key areas for enhanced cooperation, stressing the potential for exporting Iranian produce, such as fruits, dried fruits, and seafood, to China.

“Chinese consumers have a strong preference for seafood, creating significant opportunities for Iranian products in the Chinese market,” he said.

Addressing educational and cultural exchanges, the envoy pointed out that Chinese universities offer favorable conditions for Iranian students, while Chinese students also show interest in studying in Iran. “The presence of Chinese students at the University of Hormozgan strengthens cultural ties,” he added.

The ambassador further emphasized maritime transportation as a vital area for cooperation, particularly through the revival of maritime trade routes known as the “Maritime Silk Road.” He described these routes as essential for bolstering sustainable trade between the two countries.

Firm bilateral relations amid external challenges

The ambassador acknowledged external pressures on China-Iran relations, asserting their resilience. “The ties between our two countries are stronger than ever. We do not support financial warfare of any kind. The future of Iran-China cooperation is bright, with economic, cultural, and trade relations as top priorities,” Cong stated.

During the meeting, the strategic capacities of Bandar Abbas and Jask were introduced as key economic hubs, with Hormozgan officials reiterating the province’s readiness to attract Chinese investors.

The discussions laid the groundwork for further initiatives to capitalize on economic, cultural, and academic opportunities between Iran and China.

EF/MA

Photo: Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu (L) and Hormozgan Chamber of Commerce Head Mohammadreza Safa