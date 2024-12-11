UHC Day: health is on the government

TEHRAN –On December 12, International Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage.

UHC is based on the principles of equity, non-discrimination, and the right to health, ensuring that the most marginalized populations are reached and covered, and no one is left behind.

This year’s theme, “Health: It’s on the government”, underscores the role governments play in ensuring that no one is forced to choose between health care and necessities such as food.

The day also highlights the fact that healthier populations build communities that are more resilient, productive, peaceful, and prosperous. Health for all is a prerequisite to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Investing in UHC improves equity and social cohesion. It also benefits the national economy by improving health and well-being, increasing workforce participation and productivity, and building resilience in individuals, families, and communities.

On December 12, 2012, the United Nations General Assembly endorsed a resolution urging countries to accelerate progress toward UHC – the idea that everyone, everywhere should have access to quality, affordable health care without risk of financial hardship.

On December 12, 2017, the United Nations proclaimed 12 December as International Universal Health Coverage Day.

Each year on December 12, UHC advocates raise their voices to share the stories of the millions of people still waiting for health, champion what we have achieved so far, call on leaders to make bigger and smarter investments in health, and encourage diverse groups to make commitments to help move the world closer to UHC by 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has again shown that UHC and health security are intertwined goals to protect everyone, everywhere, that we achieve through the same health system – in crisis and calm.

For health systems to work, they must work for everyone – no matter who they are, where they live, or how much money they have. Equitable health coverage puts women, children, adolescents, and the most vulnerable first because they face the most significant barriers to essential care.

UHC is embedded in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG target 3.8) and includes the full range of essential health services, spanning health promotion, prevention, and treatment.

In adopting the Sustainable Development Agenda in 2015, heads of state and governments from every country in the world committed to ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for everyone. They reiterated these commitments in the political declarations adopted during the 2019 and 2023 high-level meetings on universal health coverage.

And yet 4.5 billion people still do not have access to essential health services. What’s more, over the last 20 years, financial protection has progressively deteriorated, with 2 billion people experiencing financial hardship and 1.3 billion people pushed into poverty due to health spending.

The three dimensions of UHC are population coverage (who receives services, linked to equity), service coverage (what health services are available), and financial protection (ensuring health services do not lead to financial hardship).

Health coverage for whole population

In Iran, according to an official health ministry, around 33 million out of nearly 44 million insured people are covered by free health services.

More than 142 million visits were made to 50,000 health service centers across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), Emad Mollazadeh said, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks on the occasion of National Health Insurance Week, celebrated from October 21 to 27.

The law for universal health coverage took effect on October 25, 1994.

In this line, different programs are being held annually to get people and health service providers more familiar with the activities and services of the Health Insurance Organization.

Iran’s universal public health insurance scheme, known as Salamat Health Insurance, covers hospitalization, para-clinical, and outpatient services, including doctor’s visits, radiology, lab tests, and medication costs at any public hospital affiliated with the Ministry of Health.

Iran has taken steps to provide health coverage for the whole population, in addition to the refugees. Even during the outbreak of the coronavirus, the country has provided treatment services and vaccination to foreign nationals just like Iranians.

Some 170,000 refugees residing in Iran are now covered by health insurance, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Iran has also gone far to establish a Primary Health Care (PHC) system in 1981, now covering a population of approximately 82 million rural and urban residents, which is considered a great step towards universal health coverage, Mohammad Hossein Niknam, Immunologist in Tehran University of Medical Sciences, told the Tehran Times in 2020.

In April, former Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said health is a universal right and responsibility that is not limited to any specific age group, culture, or nationality.

All members of society from their childhood to old age have the right to access high-quality health services without financial worries.

Access to clean drinking water, soil, air, and food is a fundamental right and responsibility.

He went on to say that the family health program and referral system in Iran is one of the most advanced health programs in the world. It aims to enhance everyone’s access to health services, promote well-being, and achieve significant welfare objectives.

Launched last year, the program seeks to foster a healthy, vibrant society through national and collective efforts at all levels of society.