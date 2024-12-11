IRCS provides volunteer health services in Iraq

TEHRAN –Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), till December 6, volunteer physicians have provided free health services to over 67,000 individuals in the Iraqi shrine cities of Karbala and Najaf, an official with the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has said.

This year, a total of 67,075 pilgrims were visited by general practitioners, and 1,423 others were visited by healthcare professionals. Most of them received outpatient services; 174 individuals were transferred to hospitals in Iraq, the IRCS website quoted Amin-Reza Tabatabei as saying.

“Some 40 volunteers including general physicians, nurses, medical emergencies, pharmaceutical technicians, and laboratory experts will be dispatched to health facilities in Karbala, and Najaf on December 18,” the official noted.

IRCS is a top organization

In September, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) project manager, Faisal Mahboob, lauded the capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) as outstanding.

The official said he was really impressed by the capacity and the wide range of activities carried out by the IRCS.

“The International Federation will support the activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to commence a new phase of collaboration with the society,” Mahboob added, the IRCS website reported.

In May, Pir-hossein Kolivand, head of the IRCS, said the IRCS is recognized as one of the five prominent societies worldwide thanks to its wide range of activities and great achievements both nationally and internationally.

Referring to health, treatment, and rehabilitation as one of the parts of the IRCS activities, Kolivand said the IRCS hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics meet the medical and therapeutic needs of thousands of citizens every day.

The IRCS medical centers abroad are reputable worldwide. As a humanitarian organization, the IRCS is trying to alleviate the suffering of the people involved in accidents, emergencies, and conflicts.

“Today, collaborations with knowledge-based firms have resulted in advancements in manufacturing orthoses, prostheses, artificial organs, and new medications, with plans to extend cooperation to rescue and relief efforts as well,” the official noted.

According to a report released by the IFRC on the most important achievements of the Iranian Red Crescent Society during January-December 2023, the IRCS continues to tackle the impacts of climate change, program adaptability, and preparedness efforts that have been triggered by the climate crisis.

In 2023, the Iranian Red Crescent worked on tackling climate change by developing community-level adaptation plans through volunteer initiatives and Helal Houses (community-owned Red Crescent Houses), mobilizing health caravans, and implementing early warning systems for heat waves, droughts, and flash floods.

It raised awareness among local communities and staff about climate change, created culturally appropriate educational materials, and enhanced staff capacity for climate-smart programming, the report said.

Additionally, they significantly improved drought-affected communities’ access to clean water and healthcare, as well as their food security and livelihoods.

