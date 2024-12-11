Iran calls for strengthening cultural diplomacy through BRICS national libraries

TEHRAN-National libraries can play a key role in cultural diplomacy by strengthening cultural and scientific relations between nations, Gholamreza Amirkhani, the head of the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) said at the BRICS National Libraries Summit, which was held in Moscow, Russia, on December 10 and 11.

Referring to the illustrious heritage of the civilizations of BRICS countries, Amirkhani said: “The magnificent cultural, scientific, and artistic legacy of these nations—from ancient Egypt and China's scientific achievements in paper and printing to India’s historic libraries and the precious manuscripts preserved in the libraries of countries such as Turkey, Iran, and the UAE, as well as the rich Islamic heritage in West Asia and Europe—all testify to the leadership of BRICS countries in the realm of books and written human heritage,” IRNA reported.

Amirkhani proposed several initiatives to enhance cultural cooperation among BRICS countries. “Holding joint exhibitions and cultural weeks, exchanging scientific and informational resources, and establishing cultural sections in national libraries to introduce and translate national literary texts can be effective steps in enhancing cultural and scientific synergy among BRICS member states,” he noted

He also announced the organization’s readiness to host one of the upcoming BRICS summits. He stated: "By leveraging the country’s rich cultural and historical heritage, the National Library and Archives of Iran is prepared to take a pioneering and effective role in implementing joint cultural, scientific, and informational projects at the international level, thereby contributing to sustainable and impactful cooperation among BRICS member countries."

Amirkhani presented proposals for expanding cultural cooperation among BRICS countries and said: “Holding joint exhibitions and cultural weeks, exchanging scientific and informational resources, and establishing cultural sections in national libraries to introduce and translate national literary texts can be effective steps in enhancing cultural and scientific synergy among BRICS member states”.

Amirkhani highlighted the significance of collaboration in preserving and promoting cultural heritage and noted that the shared values and traditions of BRICS nations offer a unique platform for fostering mutual understanding and respect.

The main topic of the BRICS National Library Alliance Summit was the discussion of flagship library projects designed to improve the quality of life in communities and create digital services for readers.

The summit was attended by directors of national libraries from the BRICS countries that joined on January 1, 2024. The program included presentations by the heads of the National Library and Archive of Iran, the Russian State Library, the National Library of Brazil, the National Library of Egypt, the National Library of India, the National Library of China, and the National Library of South Africa.

In addition, the BRICS Culture Days opened at the Russian State Library's Center for Oriental Literature within the summit, with an exhibition on calligraphy from the member countries. Master classes and lectures on regional studies were also planned.

The NLAI is an educational, research, scientific, and service institute in Iran. It is the largest library in West Asia and includes over 15 million items in its collections.

Photo: The head of the National Library and Archives of Iran Gholamreza Amirkhani speaks at the BRICS National Libraries Summit, in Moscow, on Wednesday.

SS/

