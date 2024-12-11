US welcomes Gallant despite ICC arrest warrant for crimes against humanity

Wanted Israeli war criminal Yoav Gallant, the former war minister, has visited the White House for a meeting with a key Biden official — just weeks after the International Criminal Court (ICC) put out a warrant for his arrest over crimes against humanity.

Gallant posted on social media that he met with President Joe Biden’s Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, on Tuesday to discuss a deal to release the Israeli captives being held in Gaza. In the post on Facebook and X, he wrote that there was “a real possibility for a breakthrough” for a deal. He attached photos of him merrily shaking hands with McGurk, a Trump administration holdover who has been instrumental in crafting Biden’s policy on Gaza. He added that the meeting was one of several meetings scheduled in D.C., including one with think tank Washington Institute for Near East Policy that was cancelled after protesters demonstrated outside Gallant’s hotel in New York City last week.