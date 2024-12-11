Russian intel agents flew Assad out via air base in Syria: Bloomberg

As Syrian militants advanced toward the capital Damascus, the Kremlin moved to save its ally President Bashar al-Assad, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Unable to prop up the Syrian government any longer, Russia persuaded Assad that he would lose the fight against armed groups led by the former al-Qaeda offshoot HTS and offered him and his family safe passage if he left immediately.

Russian intelligence agents organized the escape, flying Assad out via its air base in Syria.

Within hours of his departure, the militants swept unopposed into Damascus, ending the Assad ruling of the country.