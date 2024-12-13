Iran's Alipour snatches bronze at at 2024 IWF World Championships

  1. Sports
December 13, 2024 - 11:40

TEHRAN - Iran's Ali Alipour won a bronze medal at the 2024 IWF World Championships on Thursday.

Kazakhstan's Nurgissa Adiletuly grabbed gold after lifting 388 kg (174kg+214kg) in total.

Georgia and Iran were on the podium for the first time in the men’s contest. The ultra-consistent Revaz Davitadze finished second and Alipour was third.

Davitadze was up to 96kg for the first time, having won countless medals at lower weights, including a junior world title. He made all six for 177-210-387, his biggest career total by 13kg.

Alipour made the biggest jump of the session, up 9kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on 173-214-387. His team-mate Alireza Moeini had made only one snatch but it was good enough for silver in that discipline. He was seventh in a close finish on total.

Clean and jerk gold, ahead of Adiletuly and Alipour, went to Won Jongbeom from Korea, who missed his last attempt at 221kg and finished sixth.

Related News

Leave a Comment