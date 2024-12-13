Book on Michel Foucault published in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “Michel Foucault's Archaeology of Scientific Reason” written by Gary Gutting has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Kargadan Publication has published the book in 424 pages with a translation by Farhad Ghorbanzadeh, Honaronline reported.

The book is an important introduction to and critical interpretation of the work of the major French thinker, Michel Foucault.

Through comprehensive and detailed analyses of such important texts as “The History of Madness in the Age of Reason,” “The Birth of the Clinic,” “The Order of Things,” and “The Archaeology of Knowledge,” the author provides a lucid exposition of Foucault's “archaeological” approach to the history of thought, a method for uncovering the “unconscious” structures that set boundaries on the thinking of a given epoch.

The book casts Foucault in a new light, relating his work to Gaston Bachelard's philosophy of science and Georges Canguilhem's history of science. This perspective yields a new and valuable understanding of Foucault as a historian and philosopher of science, balancing and complementing the more common view of him as primarily a social critic and theorist.

An excellent guide for those first approaching Foucault's work, the book will also be a challenging interpretation and evaluation for those already familiar with his writings.

Gary Gutting was an American philosopher and holder of an endowed chair in philosophy at the University of Notre Dame.

Gary Gutting (1942-2019) was an American philosopher and holder of an endowed chair in philosophy at the University of Notre Dame.

He was an expert on the philosopher Michel Foucault and an editor of Notre Dame Philosophical Reviews. Through his publications in such media outlets as The New York Times and The Stone, he adopted the role of a public intellectual. He dealt with both continental and analytic philosophy and had written on bridging the analytic-continental divide.

Michel Foucault (1926-1984) was a French historian of ideas and philosopher who was also an author, literary critic, political activist, and teacher. Foucault's theories primarily addressed the relationships between power versus knowledge and liberty, and he analyzed how they are used as a form of social control through multiple institutions.

Though often cited as a structuralist and postmodernist, Foucault rejected these labels and sought to critique authority without limits on himself. His thought has influenced academics within a large number of contrasting areas of study, with this especially including those working in anthropology, communication studies, criminology, cultural studies, feminism, literary theory, psychology, and sociology.

SS/