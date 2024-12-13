Schoolboy discovers historical engraved brick in western Iran

TEHRAN - A schoolboy in Delfan county of Lorestan province, has accidentally discovered a piece of historical significance: an engraved brick believed to date back to an early historical period.

According to Atta Hassanpour, the provincial tourism chief, the discovery was made by Amir-Reza Mohammadi, an elementary school student, while exploring a historical mound in his village.

Intrigued by the inscriptions on the brick, the boy promptly reported it to his schoolteacher, Morad Ahmadpour, IRNA quoted Hassanpour as saying on Friday.

In an exemplary act of community responsibility, the teacher conveyed the artifact to local cultural heritage authorities, ensuring its proper preservation and study, the report said.

Hassanpour noted that the artifact is part of a larger engraved piece, holding significant cultural and historical value. Experts are currently examining the find to uncover more details about its exact date and significance.

“This discovery highlights the importance of ‘heritage literacy’ among the general public,” Hassanpour emphasized. He also expressed hope that such awareness would inspire communities to actively participate in protecting Iran's rich cultural legacy.

The engraved brick will remain under the care of the Lorestan Cultural Heritage Department as studies continue to reveal its historical significance.

According to sources, a historical period is a specific time frame in history that is characterized by commonalities, such as political systems, urban centers, agricultural villages, written scripts, long-distance trade, religious traditions, material living conditions, ideologies, social organizations, and institutions.

AM