Yemenis condemn Israel’s aggression against Syria 

People held huge protests in Yemen on Friday to condemn Israel’s crimes in Gaza and the regime’s aggression against Syria.

Demonstrators vent their anger at Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza which has claimed the lives of nearly 45,000 Palestinians since October last year.

The protesters also denounced Israel’s airstrikes and ground offensive in Syria.

The protests were held in Yemeni cities under the slogan "We remain steadfast with Gaza and continue to confront the Zionist-American project."

On Thursday, the leader of the Ansarullah movement warned Muslim nations against plots hatched by the United States and Israel to reshape West Asia in their favor.

Adbul-Malik al-Houthi also slammed Israel’s aerial and ground offensive in Syria.

“Israeli acts of aggression against Syria, which were carried out with impunity and had the US support, are part of the regime’s attempts to impose its will on the Muslim world,” he said.