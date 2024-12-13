Iran, UAE call for end to Israeli aggression and protection of Syria’s sovereignty

TEHRAN – Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have urged the international community to safeguard Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity while condemning ongoing Israeli aggression in the war-torn country.

In a phone call on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the escalating tensions in Syria following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Both ministers stressed the critical need to preserve regional peace and stability and avoid provocative actions that could disrupt cooperation and harmony among neighboring nations during this fragile period.

Since Assad's government fell, Israel has conducted nearly 500 airstrikes across Syria, targeting essential civilian and military infrastructure. Israeli forces have also advanced into the buffer zone east of the occupied Golan Heights, violating the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Although the Israeli regime claims it is not advancing toward Damascus, its military operations have raised significant regional concerns.

Israeli forces have reportedly destroyed up to 80% of Syria’s strategic military capabilities, significantly weakening the country. This military push has been condemned by the Arab League, which described Israel’s actions as illegal attempts to exploit Syria’s instability for territorial expansion.

The recent resurgence of armed militants in Syria, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has further complicated the situation. The terrorist group launched a swift two-week offensive, capturing Damascus and prompting Assad’s government’s downfall.

The chaos created by HTS’s advance has provided an opening for Israel to escalate its military actions and expand its occupation in Syria. Both Araghchi and Al Nahyan condemned these developments, emphasizing the need to restore stability and prevent further destabilization in the region.

Iran, Qatar highlight efforts to address Syrian crisis

In a separate phone conversation, Araghchi and Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani reiterated the necessity of ending Israel’s attacks on Syria and supporting efforts to stabilize the country.

The two diplomats discussed ongoing bilateral and multilateral consultations aimed at helping Syria establish an inclusive political framework that reflects the will of its people.

The Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to counter foreign aggression and protect Syria’s sovereignty. They also condemned Israel’s attempts to annex Syrian territory and undermine international agreements.