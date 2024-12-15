“Goodbye, Things: The New Japanese Minimalism” available in Persian

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of “Goodbye, Things: The New Japanese Minimalism” by Fumio Sasaki has been released in the Iranian book market.

Translated by Haniyeh Sadat Jafariyeh, this influential book on minimalism has been published by Ketab Parseh Publications in a 248-page edition.

Originally published in 2015, “Goodbye, Things” is a bestseller from Japan that illustrates how adopting a minimalist lifestyle can lead to greater happiness and fulfillment.

Fumio Sasaki is not a renowned guru like Marie Kondo but an ordinary individual who transformed his life by letting go of possessions that did not serve his true needs. On his journey, Sasaki bid farewell to excess items such as books, clothes, musical instruments, furniture, and gadgets. While the process was challenging, the results were extraordinary: Sasaki experienced freedom, peace of mind, and a newfound sense of happiness.

In the book, Sasaki humbly recounts his personal experiences and offers practical tips for those interested in adopting minimalism. He delves into how this movement can not only declutter your physical space but also enrich your life in profound ways.

The book explores the idea of self-worth and challenges the tendency to measure it by material possessions. Sasaki explains the transformative impact of removing unnecessary items, showing readers that anyone can embrace this lifestyle. “Immerse yourself in life, not belongings, and you’ll be rich,” he advises.

Sasaki’s narrative encourages readers to prioritize what truly matters and create room for meaningful experiences. His vision is simple yet powerful: minimalism is not about deprivation but about living intentionally.

The author, formerly the co-editor-in-chief of Wani Books, lives in a 65-square-meter apartment in Tokyo furnished with just a small wooden box, a desk, and a roll-up futon pad.

