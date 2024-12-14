Naim Qassem: Hezbollah foiled Israel’s goal of eliminating the resistance

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has highlighted Israel’s failure to eliminate the Lebanese resistance movement.

Delivering a speech late on Saturday, he said Hezbollah has “thwarted the enemy's goal of eliminating and crushing the Resistance”.

Qassem added, “Hezbollah is strong and recovering… those who relied on the Israeli enemy have failed in their assessment.”

The Hezbollah chief stressed that the movement will never surrender.

Touching upon the recent developments in Syria, he said, "We hope that the choice of the new government in Syria will be based on the interests of the two countries and the participation of all parties and forces in the government."





