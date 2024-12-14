Unmanned Qaher fighter jet successfully completes flight tests

TEHRAN – Iran has announced promising results from flight tests of an unmanned version of its domestically produced Qaher (Conqueror) stealth fighter jet, marking a significant advancement in the country's aviation and defense capabilities.

At the 12th Iran International Aerospace Exhibition (Iran Airshow 2024) held on Kish Island, General Afshin Khajefard, managing director of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO), announced that the fighter jet has successfully completed its first flight tests.

This unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) project, developed by Iranian experts, represents a modification of the Qaher-313, a single-seat stealth fighter jet unveiled in February 2013, capable of short takeoff and landing.

General Khajefard also highlighted other IAIO initiatives, including the development of a new fleet of domestically produced jet trainers to ensure self-sufficiency in pilot training. This, he stated, is a key priority for the Defense Ministry in equipping the Armed Forces.

Furthermore, the General announced a project to produce a new combat helicopter for the Iranian naval forces, designed by Iranian experts and slated for public unveiling in the near future.

Iran capable of manufacturing commercial aircraft: Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense has announced that Iran has the scientific expertise and potential to become a leading producer of commercial and passenger aircraft.

Speaking at the 12th International Iran Airshow and Aerospace Exhibition, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, highlighted the event as a showcase of Iran's national and scientific capabilities, alongside those of participating countries.

“This exhibition reflects part of Iran’s advancements in science and technology, as well as contributions from international participants,” Talaei-Nik stated. He noted that the event brings together industrial organizations, research centers, and knowledge-based companies, alongside contributions from the Ministry of Defense and its affiliates.

According to Talaei-Nik, the participation of nations like China, Russia, Pakistan, and Malaysia underscores the growing synergy in the exchange of scientific and technological expertise within the aviation sector. “The aviation industry spans a diverse range of subsystems, including avionics, navigation, and electronics. This exhibition highlights scientific, technical, and production achievements in these fields,” he explained.

He emphasized the strategic importance of the aviation industry to Iran. “The presence of the Minister of Defense and other senior officials at the airshow demonstrates its significance. The country’s Seventh Development Plan has identified aviation as a key priority for industrial growth and technological advancement,” he said.

“Iran possesses the capability and potential to join the ranks of countries producing commercial and passenger aircraft. Much of the aviation industry is dual-purpose, with applications in both military and civilian sectors. Enhancing cooperation between private firms, the defense industry, and international partners is a top priority,” Talaei-Nik stated.

On the development of passenger aircraft, Talaei-Nik explained that efforts are underway through the Aerospace Industries Organization but require increased government support and national collaboration. “The Ministry of Defense has prepared detailed proposals for advancing this sector at the national level,” he concluded.

