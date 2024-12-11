Iran's Simorgh aircraft celebrates first flight over Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – Iran's new homegrown light transport aircraft, Simorgh, showcased its capabilities with a successful flight on Wednesday at the airshow on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf.

The aircraft, which had undergone its test flight on May 2023, was unveiled during the 12th edition of the Iran International Aerospace Exhibition that kicked off on Kish Island.

From December 10 to 13, Iran is hosting its largest-ever aerospace and aviation industry gathering.

The event showcases a diverse array of domestic and international companies, research institutions, aerospace faculties, and knowledge-based firms, drawing over 300 foreign attendees.

Incorporating aerial demonstrations and the launch of new technologies, the exhibition aims to foster knowledge and technology exchange, while bolstering the country's industrial framework.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said the Simorgh aircraft was designed and manufactured by the Defense Ministry and domestic knowledge-based companies.

He noted that the transport plane complies with international standards and regulations.

Authorities say the development of this plane aims to enhance the country's defensive capabilities.

Named after the legendary benevolent bird in Persian mythology, Simorgh represents a significant milestone in Iran's aviation industry.

Designed and crafted by experts at the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA), the aircraft is a modified version of the IrAn-140 turboprop airliner, tailored for both cargo and troop transportation.

Significant modifications include enhanced wings and tail design, and a cargo ramp added to the fuselage.

The aircraft has a range of 3,900 km and a maximum speed of 533 km/h.

Its design allows for a variety of uses, from transporting 463L standard pallets and light vehicles to evacuating injured personnel and carrying paratroopers.

At the airshow, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF), Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, highlighted Iran's achievement of self-sufficiency in the aviation sector.

"Sanctions have failed to diminish our resolve and capabilities," he asserted, underscoring Iran's resilience in the face of external challenges.

Iranian officials have stated that the nation’s military advancements, encompassing various sectors, are exclusively for defense purposes and will remain non-negotiable.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has consistently called for the enhancement and expansion of Iran's defense capabilities, while also supporting the greater involvement of knowledge-based companies in the development of the nation's industrial infrastructure.