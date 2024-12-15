Tehran museum to screen restored version of “People of the Wind”

TEHRAN- The Film Museum of Iran, in collaboration with the Association of Documentary Cinema Producers, is set to screen a restored version of “People of the Wind,” a 1976 American documentary about the Bakhtiari people, produced by Anthony Howarth and David Koff.

The screening is scheduled to take place at the Ferdows Hall of the museum at 5 pm on Monday.

Following the screening, documentarians Orod Attarpour and Fakhreddin Seyyedi, along with nomadic studies expert Ebrahim Mousavinejad, will provide insights and analysis of the film.

“People of the Wind” offers a riveting glimpse into the life and migration of the Bakhtiari people, an indigenous community in Iran. Produced by Anthony Howarth and David Koff, the film was recognized for its exceptional storytelling and stunning visuals, garnering nominations for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

The documentary captures the extraordinary and arduous annual migration of the Bakhtiari, who traverse 200 miles of treacherous terrain, including raging rivers and towering mountains. Each year, approximately 500,000 individuals—men, women, and children—along with one million animals, embark on this challenging journey lasting eight weeks. Their migration takes them through the formidable Zagros Mountains—a range that reaches heights comparable to the Alps and spans an area as expansive as Switzerland. It is a journey fraught with dangers, yet it is essential for the Bakhtiari to reach their summer pastures, where they can graze their livestock and sustain their way of life.

The film features breathtaking widescreen cinematography that immerses viewers in the harsh realities faced by the Bakhtiari during their migration. Audiences are taken to the perilous edges of the Zard Kuh mountain and the freezing waters of the Cholbar River, experiencing the stunning yet treacherous landscapes that define this journey. The use of a brilliantly recorded soundtrack enhances the emotional depth of the film, allowing viewers to feel the intensity of the migration.

“People of the Wind” tells the story of the Babadi clan of the Bakhtiari, with all scenes captured in real time using actual participants rather than actors or reenactments. At the time of filming in 1976, the clan was led by Jafar Goli Khan Rostami, whose leadership and the community's resilience are central themes in the documentary. This authentic portrayal highlights the cultural heritage of the Bakhtiari people and the enduring traditions that have shaped their identity for generations.

“People of the Wind” stands as a monumental piece of documentary filmmaking that not only showcases the incredible endurance and spirit of the Bakhtiari people but also serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by nomadic communities in a rapidly changing world.

