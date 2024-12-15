Children of Jiroft take a journey back 5,000 years!

TEHRAN - Under the banner “I Am a Heritage Guardian,” a cultural initiative aimed at connecting children with their ancestral heritage, several kids and students from the Jiroft region recently embarked on a symbolic journey back 5,000 years.

The visit to the Bronze Age archaeological site of Konar Sandal, located in southern Iran’s Kerman province, offered the young participants an immersive experience of their region’s rich history.

This initiative, held on Friday, was organized to familiarize local children, students, and university attendees with the historical significance of Konar Sandal. The visit was part of the “Heritage Guardian” cultural event, which included a variety of engaging activities designed to educate and inspire.

Highlighting the importance of cultural awareness, an archaeologist and Kerman’s tourism chief, Nader Alidadi-Soleimani, spoke to the children. “The history books are written based on archaeological research and the discoveries made through the meticulous work of archaeologists,” he explained.

He further illustrated how ancient artifacts, such as decorated pottery and recovered bones, provide insight into the dietary habits, lifestyles, and interactions of ancient civilizations.

Qader Shirvani, who is an archaeologist as well, emphasized the significance of preserving historical artifacts. “The Jiroft plain is one of the richest archaeological areas in Iran and West Asia, encompassing various historical periods,” Shirvani noted.

He also urged the young participants to view themselves as “heritage guardians,” dedicated to protecting the legacy of their ancestors.

The event coincided with Research Week, during which the National Heritage Base of Jiroft has planned a series of educational and cultural programs to deepen public engagement with the region’s heritage.

The archaeological site of Konar Sandal, a cornerstone of this educational effort, consists of two prominent mounds—Konar Sandal A and B—rising 13 and 21 meters above the plain, respectively. Noteworthy discoveries at the site include a two-story citadel with a 13.5-hectare base and tablets bearing as-yet undeciphered scripts. These findings offer glimpses into a sophisticated Bronze Age civilization, underscoring the historical importance of the Jiroft region.

The remarkable discoveries in the Jiroft region date from the early 21st century when severe floods along the Halil River unearthed numerous previously unknown tombs, revealing artifacts believed to date back to the Early Bronze Age (late 3rd millennium BC).

Reports initially described the sight of “an ancient object floating on the water’s surface.” Recognizing its value, villagers, impacted by two years of drought, swarmed the riverbanks the following day, searching for 5,000-year-old relics.

Despite its historical significance, geological factors led to the site’s oversight by tourists and archaeologists, who were typically more focused on locations like Mesopotamia, situated roughly 1,000 km away.

In 2003, Iran invited Jean Perrot, the renowned French archaeologist who directed excavations in the Shush (or Susa) area from 1969 to 1978 as head of the French National Centre for Scientific Research.

