What is the Chakad System (Digital Secure Check), and How Does It Work?
December 15, 2024 - 19:18
Chakad (Digital Secure Check) is the central system for electronic checks introduced by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI). It is also connected with CBI’s Nahab system which contains the identity information of banking customers.
By assigning a unique identification number to each banking user, the arrangement facilitates easy and quick identity verification within the banking network.
