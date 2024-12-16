NIOPDC distributes 320m liters of petroleum products daily amid unprecedented cold

TEHRAN – National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) has maintained the daily distribution of 320 million liters of petroleum products nationwide, despite severe cold weather affecting large parts of the country, according to the head of the company.

Karim Veis-Karami, the NIOPDC head, reported on Monday that extreme drops in temperature at the end of autumn have led to increased natural gas consumption, power outages, and disruptions in rail and intercity transportation. However, he emphasized that the mentioned conditions have not hindered the supply of petroleum products across the nation.

On Saturday, December 14, a total of 153 million liters of diesel were distributed nationwide, with over 52 million liters allocated to power plants. The remainder was delivered to sectors including transportation, agriculture, industry, and urban development, Veis-Karami said.

He also noted that an average of 123 million liters of gasoline has been supplied daily to the transportation sector this December.

Including other fuels such as kerosene, aviation fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and fuel oil, the NIOPDC has distributed an unprecedented total of 320 million liters per day.

