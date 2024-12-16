Pezeshkian: Sports pave way for more achievements

TEHRAN - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that victories achieved by athletes at Olympics and Paralympics will inspire the Iranian people and pave the way for more achievements in other fields of activity.

The president was speaking on Monday in Tehran in a ceremony honoring Iran's medalists of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Addressing champions and their coaches, Pezeshkian said: "Your success on international stages inspires the people of Iran. We will do everything in our power to remove obstacles in your path and pave the way for you to reach even greater and more honorable heights. We hope for a day when our beloved Iran stands as a flagbearer of excellence in all fields."

He appreciated the champions, coaches, and managers, stating "You have not only brought medals but also joy to the hearts of the Iranian people and strengthened national pride. Meeting you fills me with a sense of pride and honor."

The president highlighted the importance of making efforts as well as unity and belief in national capabilities, emphasizing the need to create an environment for development in all sectors including sports, President.ir reported.

Stressing the necessity of setting aside differences and fostering unity among all segments of society, he argued: "No power can bring us down except the divisions and obstacles we create for ourselves. If we believe that every Iranian, regardless of ethnicity or religion, can be the best, nothing will stop us. We must join hands, set aside our differences, and aim for great heights."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president referred to the goals outlined in the 20-Year Vision Document for Iran’s future, emphasizing that Iran must inspire the region and the world.

He concluded: "In science, technology, sports, economy, and other fields, we must strive to reach the pinnacle, but this position is not easily attained; it requires hard work and effort. Our government has a duty to provide the necessary groundwork to achieve this goal."