President Pezeshkian praises law enforcement forces as pillars of security, justice

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has addressed graduates at the Imam Hassan Mojtaba Police University during their formal graduation ceremony, lauding their vital role in upholding law and order in Iran.

Speaking to the newly commissioned officers on Sunday, the President described them as "the fortresses, shields, and pride of our country," underscoring their indispensable contribution to maintaining peace and security.

The ceremony featured a tactical demonstration by the graduates, showcasing their training and commitment.

President Pezeshkian referred to the teachings of Imam Ali, who emphasized the essential role of defense and security forces in society. “Imam Ali described security forces as the fortresses of the people, the adornment of governance, the source of a nation’s dignity, and the foundation of peace. Without them, society cannot endure,” President Pezeshkian noted.

Addressing the graduates directly, the President underlined their critical responsibility to uphold justice and maintain order. “Through your relentless efforts, supported by modern tools and technologies, you ensure the safety and stability of our society. Without your presence, chaos and injustice would dominate, and tyranny would thrive,” he remarked.

The President also acknowledged the broader role of law enforcement in providing reassurance and hope to citizens. “You are the strongholds of our society. Your presence offers a sense of peace and security, inspiring confidence as we strive toward justice and progress,” he added.

Referring to a symbolic display during the ceremony that depicted national unity, President Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of cohesion under the guidance of the Leader’s policies. “To achieve our national goals and fulfill the vision set by the leader of the Islamic Revolution, we need solidarity, clear policies, and unified leadership. Without these, society cannot achieve its aspirations,” he stated.

Concluding his speech, President Pezeshkian pledged the government’s unwavering support for law enforcement officers. “We are committed to ensuring your welfare and equipping you with the tools and technology needed to carry out your duties effectively. Your tireless efforts are deeply appreciated, and we will continue to stand by you as you uphold justice and security in our society,” he assured.