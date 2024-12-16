Persian translation of John Fante’s “The Brotherhood of the Grape” hits bookstores

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “The Brotherhood of the Grape” by John Fante has been released in bookstores across Iran.

Mohammadreza Shekari has translated the book that has been published by Ofogh Publishing House, Mehr reported.

It is about Henry Molise, a 50-year-old, successful writer, who returns to the family home to help with the latest drama; his aging parents want to divorce. Henry's tyrannical, brick-laying father, Nick, though weak and alcoholic, can still strike fear into the hearts of his sons. His mother, though ill and devout to her Catholicism, still has the power to comfort and confuse her children.

The book is typical of Fante's novels, it's autobiographical, and brimming with love, death, violence, and religion. Writing with great passion, Fante powerfully hits home the damage family can wreck upon us all.

John Fante (1909-1983) was an American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter. He is best known for his semi-autobiographical novel “Ask the Dust” (1939) about the life of Arturo Bandini, a struggling writer in Depression-era Los Angeles.

Fante's published works while he lived included five novels, one novella, and a short story collection. Additional works, including two novels, two novellas, and two short story collections, were published posthumously.

SS/SAB

