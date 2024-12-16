Tehran’s Cinéma Vérité honors global documentary talent

TEHRAN - The 18th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival of Iran, known as Cinéma Vérité, concluded in Tehran on Sunday, celebrating the winners in both national and international competitions.

“Gingerbread for Her Dad,” directed by Alina Mustafina from Kazakhstan, won the main award in the full-length documentaries category of the international competition.

The film follows three generations of women from a single family as they journey from Kazakhstan to Poland in search of the grave of the man who connects them—a man who lost his life during World War II. Throughout their journey, they mend fractured relationships and confront the lingering traumas of the post-colonial Soviet era.

In this section, “Cabin” by Iranian director Yasser Khayyer received the jury's special award. The film tells the story of Maneli, who seeks sanctuary in Aria after her father abandons her, believing his absence will be filled. However, Aria is beginning a new relationship, and Maneli’s loneliness endures.

“Relentless Memory,” a co-production between Argentina and Chile directed by Paula Rodriguez Sickert, received an honorable mention in this category.

The film follows Margarita, a Mapuche academic, who discovers testimonies of Mapuche prisoners in an unknown archive in Berlin, detailing their expulsion during the military invasions that established Argentina and Chile. Moved by her discovery, Margarita embarks on a journey to retrace the deportation routes of her ancestors.

In the mid-length documentary section, “Unspoken” by Maciej Adamek from Poland was named best film, while “Sol” by Zahra Alboudi received an honorable mention.

In the short film competition, “The Barefoot Journey” by Bijoy Chowdhury from India was crowned best film, and “With Confidentiality,” co-directed by Shervin Vahdat and Payam Azizi from Iran, received the special jury award. “Brussels Close-Up” by Ilja Sircenko from Belgium and “Deep Memories” by Rafael Quiroga from Mexico also received honorable mentions.

In the Gaza section, “Palestinian Frames” by Saeed Faraji from Iran was named best film, while “Deferred Reclaim” by Abdallah Motan from Palestine won the special jury award. “Beirut Boulevard,” directed by Farah Al-Hashem from Lebanon, was also honored in this section.

In the national section, “Blood Father” by Tofiq Heidari won the audience award and shared the best film award with “Elevator” by Javad Razzaghizadeh.

“Blood Father” takes a non-stereotypical approach to the issues of addiction and drugs, aiming to highlight their consequences and the resulting social aberrations. “Elevator” tells the story of Mohammad Saberi, who, after 13 years of addiction and homelessness, has reintegrated into society and recently entered the acting industry, where he will face several challenges.

The 18th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international festival for documentary films, was held in Tehran from December 8 to 15.

The Documentary & Experimental Film Center (DEFC) is the organizer of the event. The festival tries to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

This year’s edition of the festival had several sections including the national competition, the international competition, the Martyr Avini Award, “Gaza, Palestine, Resistance,” commemoration ceremonies, and other programs on the sideline.

Photo: Shervin Vahdat and Payam Azizi, Iranian directors of the short documentary “With Confidentiality,” hold their awards at the closing ceremony of the International Documentary Film Festival of Iran on December 15, 2024.

