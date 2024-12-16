Kazakhstan interested in enhancing medical ties with Iran

TEHRAN –The Kazakh ambassador to Tehran, Ontalap Onalbayev, has expressed his country’s interest in expanding cooperation with Iran in the fields of medicine, medical education, and treatment.

Lauding Iran’s high capacity in the health sector including high-tech medical tools, highly qualified doctors, as well as lower cost of treatment compared to other countries, the official highlighted boosting collaborations in different health fields such as health tourism, and medical education, ISNA reported.

The Kazakh ambassador made the remarks during a meeting with Mohammad-Sadeq Rezaei, the chancellor of Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, on Sunday in Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province.

“Caspian littoral states should foster joint activities in various fields like economy, and medical sciences,” he stated.

Referring to the close relationship between the two countries, the official said Kazakhstan's president highly values health and medical treatment. He also voiced his country’s readiness to establish a branch of Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences in Kazakhstan.

Rezaei, for his part, welcomed the idea of expanding ties in medical education by announcing the university’s readiness to admit Kazakh students.

He went on to stress the high potentials of the university such as international professors, over 600 faculty members, and several hospitals that provide health services in dermatology, and cancer treatment, as well as heart and brain surgeries to international patients.

Referring to health tourism, he underscored Mazandaran’s pristine nature, up-to-date facilities, and affordable costs of treatment which also provide a great opportunity for patients from Eurasian countries, including Kazakhstan, to pass their convalescence phase.

The officials agreed to prepare a draft of a memorandum of understanding to follow up on the made agreements.

Iran’s health system a role model

In August 2023, former health minister Bahram Einollahi said Iran’s health system is one of the most successful models in the world.

The World Health Organization has always had an effective collaboration with the country, he added, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks in a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of international organizations in Tehran.

“Cooperation among countries for health development depends on their inter-sectoral interactions and collaborations.

After the coronavirus pandemic, health diplomacy has improved a lot. Health plays a key role in the diplomacy of countries because it is a common concern and pivotal point for all,” IRNA quoted Einollahi as saying.

“The sustainable development of countries depends on the health issue. Therefore, promoting cooperation among nations in medical education, sharing new health technologies, developing health and treatment systems, supplying needed medicines and medical equipment, and securing fair access to health care services should be set as priorities for countries,” he added.

He went on to say that based on international organizations and global standards, Iran’s medical education has reached a good point.

Domestic knowledge-based companies have made the country self-sufficient to a great extent, he said, adding that advanced medical equipment and 95 percent of the needed medicines including six approved coronavirus vaccines have been supplied by knowledge-based companies which is a source of pride.

“Health tourism in the country is developing. Some 1.2 million foreign patients suffering from chronic diseases come to Iran annually for treatment,” Einollahi highlighted.

“Having received accreditation in the field of medical education, we are honored to share our experiences with other nations.”

In May 2023, Ricardo León-Bórquez, the president of the World Federation of Medical Education, praised Iran for progress in the health sector.

“Iran has paid much attention to the importance of medical education and can be one of the key members of the World Federation of Medical Education in the accreditation process,” he added.

