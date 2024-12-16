Yemen might be the next target of US-led Israeli aggression

BEIRUT - Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government mainstream media outlets, especially those loyal to the Saudi-Emirati coalition, have adopted a harmonious discourse inciting the resumption of war against Yemen.

Secret meetings were reportedly held in Cairo to discuss the available options to deal with Yemen following the fall of the al-Assad government, along with relentless demands by the Aden government to pressure the Sanaa government led by the Ansar Allah movement.

Following these meetings, Riyadh has hosted various meetings. Saudi Lieutenant General Fahd Al-Salman, commander of the Joint Forces of the Saudi-Emirati Coalition, met with Othman Majli, the official in charge of the border fronts, in the “Presidential Council”, who is responsible for coordinating with the US forces that were recently deployed on the Saudi-Yemeni border.

Besides, the Saudi leadership met with the Aden government’s Defense Minister Lieutenant General Mohsen Al-Daari and the Chief of Staff of the General Forces Lieutenant General Sagheer bin Aziz.

Experts in Sanaa have warned about the suspicious conditions that undermine the Ansar Allah movement’s military achievements over the past years, which has rejected multiple incentives, including international recognition of its authority in exchange for stopping the Yemeni support for the Palestinian resistance.

In parallel, the Aden government has renewed its demand for US support in exchange for protecting Israeli navigation in the Red Sea. In a statement, it said that “diplomatic means are no longer useful in the Yemeni file.” The Aden government added, “The American and British raids will not stop Sanaa’s operations or weaken it unless the internal fronts are mobilized.”

In a message conveyed by its ambassador to Washington, Mohammed Al-Hadrami, to the US Congress, it further stated the policy of appeasement with the Ansar Allah movement is futile, claiming that “securing the port of Hodeidah is necessary to stop Iran’s funding of the movement.”

In the same context, the Palestinian Authority, in turn, has escalated its security campaign on the Jenin camp in an attempt to win the favor of President-elect Donald Trump, to suggest that it is capable of “cutting off the head of any resistance against Israel.”

A senior official in the Palestinian Authority told the Hebrew channel i24 News that “Mahmoud Abbas is trying to prove that he is still strong and holds the cards in the game.”

Estimates suggest that the campaign will also extend to Tulkarm and Tubas, where the Authority’s security officials do not miss an opportunity to incite resistance, claiming that “the Gaza scenario can be repeated.”

Meanwhile, As Israel's colonial entity continues to obstruct the conclusion of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Adam Boehler, the advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump on prisoners and missing persons affairs, is expected to visit the occupied Palestinian territories. Observers believe that the pressure exerted by Trump to expedite the conclusion of a deal is the main motive for this.