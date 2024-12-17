Four restoration projects undertaken to preserve Isfahan mosque

TEHRAN - Four major restoration projects have been completed to address the emergency structural issues facing the Seyyed Mosque in Isfahan.

The Qajar-era monument has suffered significant damage due to uneven subsidence in the area, according to Amir Karamzadeh, the tourism chief of Isfahan province, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The worsening condition is linked to cracks and structural instability caused by asymmetric ground subsidence. Experts attribute these issues partly to the drying of traditional water channels connected to the Zayandeh Rud River, which remains dry for much of the year.

Karamzadeh says monitoring efforts for the mosque began last year after clear signs of subsidence were observed in the structure. “Scientific analyses revealed that the subsidence phenomenon is most pronounced in the western section of the mosque, particularly in the prayer hall and dome chamber,” he stated.

As mentioned by the official, in a period starting from the winter of last year through the first half of the current year, four critical restoration projects were implemented to mitigate the damage.

“Restoration and sealing of the roofs of the prayer halls and the southern dome chamber to prevent further structural decay; repair of intricate moqarnas tilework on the western and eastern walls of the mosque.”

Other majors were the reinforcement of the flooring in the southern prayer hall and dome chamber, areas severely impacted by unstable soil and subsidence, the official added.

The ancient city of Isfahan, situated at the crossroads of Iran’s north-south and east-west trade routes, reached its zenith between the 9th and 18th centuries. During the Safavid era, it became Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great.

Moreover, the ancient city was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

AM