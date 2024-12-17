Araghchi heads to Cairo for D-8 meeting

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has embarked on a diplomatic mission to the Egyptian capital of Cairo to participate in the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The organization, which includes eight Islamic countries, aims to enhance economic cooperation and development among its member states.

The Foreign Ministers' meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and will serve as a crucial precursor to the D-8 leaders' summit. During this meeting, ministers are expected to finalize key documents that will be presented at the summit, ensuring a cohesive agenda for the leaders.

The eleventh summit of the D-8 Organization is set to take place on Thursday and will feature the participation of heads of state from the member countries. Among them will be Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The D-8 Organization, founded in 1997, includes Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. The upcoming summit aims to strengthen ties among these nations and foster collaborative efforts in various sectors, including trade, technology, and sustainable development.