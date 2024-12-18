Yalda Night: a celebration of light and togetherness

Once again, Yalda Night is approaching as a celebration of warmth, love, and togetherness cherished by all devotees of the Persian culture.

The festivity may have its roots in protection against evil forces when ancient people gathered to open fires and stay awake, ensuring safety until dawn.

time, this evolved into a celebration of light’s rebirth and good’s triumph over evil. From another point of view, the term Yalda means “birth,” referring to the birth of Mithra, the ancient Persian symbol of light and truth.

Also known as Shab-e Yalda or Shab-e Chelleh, this ancient festival is held on the winter solstice, the longest and darkest night of the year. This year, it falls on Friday night, December 20.

Today, it remains a cherished celebration in Iran and beyond. Families prepare special dishes and savor fruits, nuts, and sweets saved specifically for this occasion. It is a time for joy, gratitude, and connection, marking the end of darkness and the beginning of light.

On Yalda Night, families and friends gather to light fires, share meals, and enjoy fruits and nuts, especially watermelon and pomegranate. These red fruits symbolize the crimson hues of dawn and the hope of brighter days to come.

Another treasured tradition is the recitation of poetry, especially from the works of Hafez. Many families practice fal-e Hafez, a form of divination using his verses. Elder family members also share stories and anecdotes, enriching the night’s warm atmosphere.

In 2022, UNESCO added Yalda Night to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, highlighting its significance as a cornerstone of Persian culture and tradition.

Yalda’s roots trace back thousands of years, possibly to the second millennium BC, and even, according to some sources, earlier to the fourth millennium BC. In Zoroastrian tradition, the night represented the peak of darkness and the forces of evil.

Yalda Night is also celebrated across Greater Iran, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Iraqi Kurdistan, and parts of Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Through its rich blend of history, poetry, and cherished rituals, Yalda continues to symbolize hope and unity to underpin the enduring triumph of light over darkness.

AM