Sports events in Tehran postponed due to air pollution

TEHRAN – All sports events on Thursday and Friday in Tehran have been postponed due to air pollution.

The decision has been made after attending the emergency meeting between the technical committee of Tehran province football board and the head of the medical committee of the province.

The Iranian capital and several other cities have been hit by severe air pollution over the past two weeks, forcing schools and universities to rely on remote leading.

According to Tehran’s pollution control authority, air quality index (AQI) has reached an unhealthy level.

The football match between Havadar and Nassaji slated for Friday in Tehran has been canceled.