Pezeshkian announces comprehensive plan for Makran region development

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced a major initiative to develop Iran's Makran coast, stating that necessary coordination has been made to employ top international consultants to prepare a comprehensive plan and roadmap for the development of the Makran region.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Pezeshkian emphasized the need to catch up with neighboring countries in exploiting the Makran coast's potential, aiming to "achieve a superior position in the region in line with the goals of the 20-Year Vision Document."

He highlighted the lack of a previous overarching plan, noting, “We have not had a comprehensive and all-encompassing plan as a roadmap for the development of Makran, and various bodies have taken actions based on their missions and responsibilities in this regard.”

Pezeshkian described the Makran coast as “the most important foundation for sustainable and long-term development in Iran,” asserting that the country's future is inextricably linked to its development.

The new plan, he explained, will follow thorough studies and assessments to define the responsibilities of administrative bodies and ensure coordinated action.

The strategic importance of the Makran coast, located on the Oman Sea, has been underscored by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Al Khamenei, prompting significant attention from Iranian decision-makers and military officials.

The Makran coast provides Iran with access to vital shipping lanes and crucial maritime trade routes connecting the Indian Ocean to the Persian Gulf.



