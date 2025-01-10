Pezeshkian revisits Sistan and Baluchestan province with a development agenda

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during his third provincial tour since assuming office, visited the southern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Thursday.

This marks his second visit to the region within a month, underlining his administration's commitment to addressing the province's challenges and potential.

The visit forms part of the government’s “National Unity” initiative, aimed at reducing regional inequalities and fostering nationwide growth. During his time in the province, Pezeshkian emphasized his administration’s commitment to eradicating poverty, injustice, and discrimination while leveraging the untapped potential of the region.

As part of the second phase of the administration’s provincial trips, President Pezeshkian arrived in Chabahar and later traveled to Zabol, where he was warmly received by local officials. His visit to Zabol carried a personal significance as he revisited the village of Kalukhi, where he had completed his military service before the Islamic Revolution. During his time there, he met with villagers and pledged to tackle the pressing issue of agricultural water shortages.

On Friday, President Pezeshkian toured the Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, where he was briefed on its operations and expansion plans. The port plays a crucial role in Iran’s trade and logistics network, with ongoing feasibility studies for a second development phase set to begin in March 2025.

Speaking at Chabahar Konarak Airport upon arrival, Pezeshkian stated, “We are here to identify the region's challenges and opportunities. Our mission is to eradicate poverty, injustice, and discrimination, particularly in provinces like Sistan and Baluchestan, which hold immense potential for the nation’s growth.”

He emphasized the strategic importance of the Makran coast, describing it as “gold” for Iran's development. The president reiterated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s call for prioritizing the Makran region, noting its untapped potential for maritime industries and economic progress.

During the visit, the president inaugurated the long-awaited Zabol-Zahedan Highway, a 200-kilometer roadway completed after 22 years of planning and construction. With an investment of 2,500 billion tomans, the highway will significantly enhance connectivity and trade in the region.

The administration also highlighted advancements in the strategically vital North-South rail corridor, which passes through the province. This development aims to bolster Iran’s position as a regional trade hub.

President Pezeshkian’s chief of staff, Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei, stressed the administration's focus on finalizing a comprehensive development plan for the Makran region. He emphasized the region’s strategic access to the ocean, calling it a cornerstone for maritime-based industries and economic growth.

Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Roads and Urban Development, noted that several initiatives, including enhancing trade along the southern Makran shores, are underway. She highlighted that the government’s maritime-centered economic policies are paving the way for sustainable development in the region.

During his two-day visit, President Pezeshkian also attended a meeting of the School Construction Movement, an initiative aimed at addressing educational disparities in the region. The administration pledged to build new schools and renovate existing facilities, ensuring that every child in the province has access to quality education.

The president also engaged with local leaders and investors to discuss opportunities for private sector involvement in regional development. His administration aims to attract investments in agriculture, mining, and renewable energy, creating jobs and fostering economic resilience.