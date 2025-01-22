Europeans can only dream of Iran's weakening: President Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has responded to European views on Iran's supposed vulnerabilities, confidently asserting that with the support of the people and industry leaders, Iran would overcome any challenges.

Pezeshkian, who is on a trip to Khuzestan province, had a meeting with economic activists from the southwestern province on Wednesday.

The President responded to European perspectives on Iran's current situation, saying, "There is a belief in Europe that Iran is at its weakest point, but this is simply a dream. With the support of all of you and the dedication of our beloved people, we have the ability to overcome these challenges and bring stability to our economy."

Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of addressing the economic imbalances facing the country, stating: "We must focus on correcting the imbalance in the market, ensuring that feedstock for the petrochemical industry and payments to producers are made properly and effectively.