Pezeshkian visits North Khorasan on second provincial trip as president

TEHRAN – In his second provincial trip as President, Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in North Khorasan on Wednesday to engage with local economic activists and discuss strategies for regional development.

During a meeting held with key stakeholders in the province, Pezeshkian expressed optimism about overcoming economic challenges through collaboration with local leaders.

Pezeshkian began by acknowledging the importance of grassroots involvement in shaping the province's future. "We are very hopeful that with the help of economic activists, we will resolve the issues. I do not make any specific promises in this meeting because I do not want to say things that I cannot act upon," he stated.

Highlighting the need for a shift in perspective, the President emphasized the necessity of relying on internal capabilities rather than looking outward. "Good decisions are being made for the development of the province, which will be announced later. If we focus our gaze on others, we cannot shape the progress of the country; we must rely on ourselves," he asserted.

Pezeshkian underscored the importance of decentralization, calling for greater powers to be granted to provincial authorities. He urged local leaders to form cohesive teams with economic activists to drive development initiatives. "We should have a decentralizing view away from Tehran and rely on the internal capabilities of the provinces," he noted.

Addressing concerns regarding bureaucratic obstacles, Pezeshkian promised to eliminate cumbersome laws affecting economic activities based on feedback from local stakeholders. "We strive to create no obstacles for economic activists and the market," he added.

Pezeshkian also called for a collective effort to transform management perspectives across various sectors, stating that solving societal issues requires continuous education and strengthening capabilities. "Today, the country's dispute is over who should be the manager, which is a significant mistake," he said.

The president is set to spend Thursday in North Khorasan as well. Sistan and Balouchestan was the destination of his first provincial trip where he launched multiple economic and scientific projects.

