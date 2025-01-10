Projects inaugurated in president, ministers visit to Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Chabahar port city for a two-day visit to the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, his second trip to the region in less than two months.

During the trip, Pezeshkian stressed his commitment to eradicating poverty and injustice, describing Sistan-Baluchestan as a critical starting point for the country's broader growth strategy.

His agenda includes public meetings in Chabahar and Zabol, a review of ongoing infrastructure projects like the Chabahar-Zahedan railway corridor, and discussions on investment opportunities in the region, particularly in the petrochemical and port sectors.

One of the visit’s most notable topics is the ongoing proposal to move Iran’s capital from Tehran to the Makran coastal region. Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref recently outlined the rationale behind the idea, citing Makran’s abundant natural resources, lack of urban congestion, and potential for sustainable development. Aref emphasized that Tehran's growing challenges—such as water scarcity and overpopulation—necessitate exploring alternatives.

Makran, with its strategic location along the Indian Ocean and proximity to international trade routes, has been identified as a promising candidate.

While the proposal is still in its early stages, officials highlighted Makran's growing importance in national policy. Investments in infrastructure, such as the expansion of Chabahar Port, underscore its potential as a trade and logistics hub. Pezeshkian’s government views the relocation of the capital as part of a broader strategy to decentralize economic activities and promote balanced national development.

Pezeshkian’s visit also included the inauguration of key projects, such as a segment of the Zabol-Zahedan highway, which aims to improve connectivity and enhance economic opportunities in the region. The president’s efforts to prioritize Sistan-Baluchestan have been widely praised as a step toward addressing historical neglect and unlocking the region’s full potential.

EF/MA