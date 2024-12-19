Iran's Pezeshkian, Egypt's al-Sisi eye on ‘full restoration of ties’

TEHRAN – The presidents of Iran and Egypt on Thursday reviewed the recent positive steps taken in relations between the two countries and expressed hope that such steps would continue until the “full restoration of ties”.

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi made the statement on the sidelines of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing 8.

Pezeshkian’s political deputy Mehdi Sanaei expressed hope on Wednesday night that Iran and Egypt would reopen embassies soon.

“It is for (more than) four decades that Iran and Egypt don’t have political ties” but the two sides have been interacting with each other over the past year more actively, Sanaei told reporters aboard the airplane.

“There is necessary will by the two countries to resume ties and we hope that with the steps that have been taken will reach the stage of reopening the embassies,” Sanaei added.

On Thursday, Egypt hosted the D-8 summit that comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Pezeshkian pushes for close interaction among Muslim states

Elsewhere in his talks with the Egyptian leader, Pezeshkian said unity among Muslim states is the “most essential need” of today’s world.

“All Muslim countries should play their own role and make efforts to strengthen interaction in the Islamic world and overcome disputes because it is due to these disputes that foreigners make interferences” in the affairs of Muslim countries, the president pointed out.

Pezeshkian also said it is necessary to deepen economic and political ties between Iran and Egypt.

Sisi says Egypt seeks inclusive government in Syria

For his part, the Egyptian leader said the region is facing serious threats given the developments in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

Al-Sisi also said Israel’s attacks on Syria is “unprecedented” and noted, “Egypt’s position toward Syria is the formation of inclusive government.”

Israel has completely destroyed Syria’s military infrastructure since the government of Bashar al-Assad was ousted on December 8.