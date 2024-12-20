Mist-clad mountains of Arasbaran: a gem for nature enthusiasts

TEHRAN - Stretched in northwest Iran, the often mist-clad mountains of Arasbaran beckon nature lovers with their otherworldly beauty and rich cultural history.

This enchanting destination offers travelers a unique blend of breathtaking landscapes, biodiversity, and historical intrigue.

Situated in East Azarbaijan province, Arasbaran, or Qare Daq, spans a vast area bordered by the Aras River to the north, Moghan to the east, Sarab to the south, and Marand to the west.

Recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the property is home to an astonishing variety of plant and animal species. The lush forests feature edible wild trees, such as hornbeam, walnut, hazelnut, redcurrant, and herbs used in traditional medicine. For wildlife enthusiasts, the region hosts rare species like the Caspian red deer, brown bears, leopards, and over 200 species of birds.

Beyond its natural allure, Arasbaran is steeped in history. Kaleybar, a key landmark, was the stronghold of Babak Khorramdin, who led a two-decade resistance against the Islamic Caliphate in the 9th century from the iconic Babak Castle. The forests later served as a sanctuary for revolutionary groups during Iran's Constitutional Revolution, including those led by Sattarkhan. In modern times, the region’s cultural and historical identity has been shaped by its diverse inhabitants and political significance.

Exploring Arasbaran offers numerous adventures, from traversing the scenic Kaleybar-to-Asheqlu road to discovering hidden gems like Mikandi Valley and the serene Aynali Forests. The Babak Castle, perched high on a rugged peak, provides not only a glimpse into history but also panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

For those seeking more immersive experiences, the traditional lifestyle of the local tribes in their summer camps is a window into a bygone era. Spiritual travelers can visit the holy mountain, while wellness seekers can unwind in the region’s therapeutic hot springs.

AM