Iran into Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 semis

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Portugal 15-11 in the Men's Water Polo World Cup 2025, Division 2 quarterfinals on Friday.

Team Melli had defeated South Africa 21-4 and Ukraine 16-14 in Group A on Wednesday.

Two teams from Division 2 will qualify for the men's and women's Water Polo World Cup 2025—Super Final, joining the six men’s and women’s teams that will be eligible through the Division 1 Tournaments.

The FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships will take place in Singapore from 11 July through 3 Aug. 2025.

The Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 is being held in Istanbul, Turkey from December 18 to 21.