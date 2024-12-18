Iran start Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 on high
December 18, 2024 - 12:8
TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Africa 21-4 in Group A of the Men's Water Polo World Cup 2025, Division 2 on Wednesday.
Team Melli will face Ukraine later in the day in the preliminary round.
The Group Phase will consist of four groups of three.
Two teams from Division 2 will qualify for the men's and women's Water Polo World Cup 2025—Super Final, joining the six men’s and women’s teams that will be eligible through the Division 1 Tournaments.
The FINA 2025 World Aquatics Championships will take place in Singapore from 11 July through 3 Aug. 2025.
The Water Polo World Cup 2025 Division 2 is being held in Istanbul, Turkey from December 18 to 21.
Leave a Comment