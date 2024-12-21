‘13 promising weeks ahead for Iran’s capital market’

TEHRAN - The head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has forecast a robust performance in Iran's capital market through the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2025), promising 13 weeks of strong activity with one initial public offering (IPO) each week.

Speaking at the opening bell ceremony of the stock exchange, Hojatollah Seyedi, the head of the SEO, noted that the stock market had outperformed other sectors this fall.

"One of the critical steps in safeguarding shareholders' rights was the inclusion of provisions in the next year’s budget bill," he said, adding that this achievement would not have been possible without the support of lawmakers.

Seyedi highlighted the 13 weeks of active trading ahead, emphasizing that investors can look forward to a steady stream of IPOs on a weekly basis.

Autumn marked a rebirth for the capital market

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Economic Committee likened the capital market's resurgence in autumn to a "spring" after years of stagnation.

"Following months of sluggish activity, we are now witnessing a revival in the capital market, and we hope this positive trend continues to intensify through the winter," said Seyed Shamseddin Hosseini at the stock exchange opening ceremony.

He expressed gratitude to capital market officials for their efforts to revitalize the stock market, noting, "These measures are aimed at protecting the interests of 50 million Iranians, which underscores the market's growing social significance."

Hosseini further pointed out that alongside the Securities Market Law, the Production and Infrastructure Financing Law has played a pivotal role in establishing a framework for the capital market's development.

He stated that the heavy responsibility of funding production, as outlined in the seventh development plan, rests squarely on the capital market's shoulders.

In conclusion, Hosseini reassured stakeholders that the next year’s budget has been carefully crafted to avoid any negative impact on the stock market, expressing optimism that the market will continue its upward trajectory.

EF/MA