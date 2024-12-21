Winners of intl. scientific Olympiads honored

TEHRAN –During a ceremony held in Tehran on Saturday, the winners of international scientific Olympiads were honored in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Olympiad students make up one percent of the 1.5 percent of gifted students in the country and their remarkable accomplishments achieved through hard work bring honor to the country every year, IRNA reported.

Currently, the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution has approved 14 disciplines, allowing Iranian students to compete with foreign students in international Olympiads.

Within the last two years, the genius students have grabbed over 33 medals in different international Olympiads. They ranked third in the five main important international Olympiads namely the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), the International Chemistry Olympiads (IChO), the International Mathematic Olympiads, (IMO), the International Biology Olympiads (IBO), and the International Olympiads in Informatics (IOI). The International Physics Olympiads (IPhO) is not included due to being held in the country.

During the ceremony, Pezeshkian said that science and knowledge should be acquired to be used for the benefit of society not just to make money. “Science should be at the service of people. It should be utilized to address people’s problems as our main concern.”

Iran, third top country in intl. Olympiads

Attending several international Olympiads in 2024, Iranian students managed to win 10 gold medals, 10 silver medals, and two bronze medals, ranking third globally.

The United States and China ranked first and second, respectively. South Korea and India both ranked fourth, ISNA reported.

Iranian students grabbed a gold medal, two silver medals, and a bronze medal at the 36th IOI, ranking 9th among 96 countries. Hosted by Alexandria, Egypt, the event was held from September 1 to 8.

Iran attended the event online and ranked ninth globally. Amir-Ali Asgari grabbed the gold medal, Amir-Hossein Farkhondeh-Far and Amir-Reza Dorosti won the silver medals, while Parsa Farajpour-Sarabi received the bronze medal.

In a remarkable achievement, Iranian students won five gold medals, ranking first in the 17th IOAA which was held from August 17 to 27 in Vassouras, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The five-member team comprised Hannaneh Khorramdashti, Mohammad-Mehdi Keshavarzi, Arya Fateh-Kerdari, and Ali Naderi-Lordjan, Mehr news agency reported.

Five Iranian students who attended the 54th International Physics Olympiad managed to win a gold medal and four silver medals, improving the country’s ranking from 17th in 2023 to fourth this year.

The 54th edition of the IPhO commenced on July 22 in the city of Isfahan and concluded on July 28.

Iran grabbed one gold medal and three silver medals at the 56th IChO which was held in Saudi Arabia from July 22 to 30.

Ramtin Moradi Mazhar succeeded in winning a gold medal, while Alborz Rezaei, Amirkia Salimi, and Mohammad-Yasin Salehi Marzijarani secured silvers.

The 65th IMO was held from July 11 to 22, in Bath, United Kingdom. The Iranian team scored 137 points, earning 19th place.

Radin Zahedigolpayegani won the gold medal, Iliya Yazdanivarzi, Amir-Hossein Yazdanizadeh, and Sepehr Alipour grabbed silvers, while Parsa Saberi won the bronze medal.

Iran succeeded in winning two gold medals and two silver medals at the 35th edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from July 7 to 14.

Arash Samadi and Pourya Nouri-Niaraki won gold medals, while Sepehr Chachi and Mohammad-Reza Yazdkhasti secured silvers, IRIB reported.

MT/MG