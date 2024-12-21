Food festival brings Persian flavors to New Delhi

TEHRAN - The Eros Hotel, in partnership with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iran Culture House, and CD Foundation, hosted an exquisite Iranian food festival from December 11 to 17.

The week-long celebration immersed Delhiites in the vibrant hues, aromas, and tastes of Persian culture, creating a memorable experience for culinary enthusiasts.

The festival featured master Iranian chefs who presented an authentic menu showcasing the rich and diverse culinary traditions of Iran.

Each day’s menu highlighted unique regional flavors, taking guests on a gastronomic journey across the country’s renowned culinary landscape.

The event kicked off with an exclusive gathering titled ‘Coffee Morning with the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.’ This opening event focused on strengthening tourism and trade ties between India and Iran, setting the tone for a week of cultural exchange and collaboration.

A highlight of the festival was the Iranian Food Competition and Workshop on December 12, where talented chefs demonstrated innovative takes on traditional recipes.

Judged by a prestigious panel that included Kazem Samandari, Executive Chairman of Lopera; Chef Mostafa Taheripour Isfahani from Maccan Tourism; and Chef Diwas Wadhera, Executive Chef of Eros Hotel, the competition showcased remarkable culinary talent. Chef Neda Tavakoli from Iran emerged as the winner, followed by Hem Chandra Arya from Eros Hotel New Delhi as the first runner-up and Chef Bharat Khemani in third place.

Moreover, an Indo-Iranian cultural show on December 16 added a vibrant dimension to the festival, celebrating the shared cultural heritage of India and Iran. The event concluded with a grand gala Iranian dinner, where participants were honored by the Iran Embassy and Iran Culture House.

Culinary highlights included traditional Iranian dishes such as Shirazi Salad, Ash Reshteh, Gheimeh, and Kuku Sabzi. Main courses like Korshet-e-Bademjan delighted guests, while desserts such as Soleh-Zard added a sweet finish to the experience.

Reflecting on the event, Chef Diwas Wadhera said, “It was an incredible experience to be part of this cultural exchange. The collaboration between the Eros Hotel team and the Iranian chefs was seamless and inspiring. Together, we revitalized traditional recipes while preserving their authenticity for our guests.”

