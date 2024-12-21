Pakistan dismisses US official's warning over missile program as unfounded

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on Saturday dismissed as unfounded and "devoid of rationality" assertions by a senior US official that its missile program could eventually pose a threat to the United States, Reuters reported.

Earlier this week, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles made it an "emerging threat".

Finer's comments, which came a day after Washington announced a new round of sanctions related to the ballistic missile program, underscored the deterioration in once-close ties between Washington and

Islamabad since the 2021 US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Addressing Finer's remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the perception of an alleged threat was "unfortunate".

"These allegations are unfounded, devoid of rationality and sense of history," the ministry added in a statement.

The ministry said its strategic capabilities were solely for defending its sovereignty and maintaining regional stability, and should not be perceived as a threat to any other country.

It also highlighted Pakistan's long history of cooperation with the US, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts, and reiterated its commitment to engaging constructively on all issues, including regional security and stability.

